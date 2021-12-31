Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 31, 2001
ASOTIN — Mary Schlee, an Asotin County cattle rancher since 1979, has been selected as the Washington State Cattlewoman of the Year.
THE DALLES, Ore. — Much as Lewis and Clark were obsessed with reaching the Pacific two centuries ago, Ken Karsmizki has an obsession of his own: To find and preserve as many of their campsites as possible.
Dec. 31, 1981
MOSCOW — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has given KUID public television station at the University of Idaho permission to use federal grant money to keep the station on the air until the Idaho Legislature decides its fate.
New Lewiston parking ordinances are in effect right now, but according to acting Police Chief Duane Ailor, policemen won’t begin enforcing them until Jan. 11.