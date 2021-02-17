Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 17, 2001
MOSCOW — Two Moscow charter schools have been given grants totaling more than $230,000 from a $1.5 million federal grant received by the Idaho Department of Education. Moscow Charter School received a grant of $118,965, and a $120,705 grant went to Renaissance Charter School.
Feb. 17, 1981
OROFINO — Garbanzo beans, or chickpeas, are being studied as a potential crop for north central Idaho, according to Clearwater County Agent Norman Fritzsimmons.
———
ASOTIN — The kindergarten and six grades of the Asotin-Anatone District Grade School will be in their newly renovated building today for the first time.