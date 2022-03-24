Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 24, 2002
A $2.73 million community park, $4.55 million library and $3.6 million sewer plant upgrade, and $11.7 million for a water treatment plant and related hookups are itemized in the city of Lewiston’s new five-year financial management plan. Not all would be tax dollars, and some of the money isn’t even scheduled to be spent during the 2004-08 financial plan. Some might not be spent at all.
March 24, 1982
A $1 entrance fee will be required of visitors to Hellsgate State Park at Lewiston beginning April 1. Frequent visitors can purchase a $10 annual pass.
———
Lewiston will join Clarkston and Asotin County in their efforts to get the Army Corps of Engineers to construct a street to connect the new Southway Bridge with Clarkston’s 16th Avenue.