Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 2, 2000
Terry Gibbar of Lewiston carded his first-ever hole-in-one last Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
———
A meeting in preparation for the 2003 Lewis and Clark Bicentennial celebration began Wednesday with the beating of drums and a prayer to the creator by members of the Nez Perce Tribe
March 2, 1980
Reports on design of an elevator and the downtown core will be heard by the Lewiston City Council Monday night.
———
MOSCOW — Myron Molnau, Idaho’s state climatologist and University of Idaho professor of agricultural engineering, has been named by Gov. John Evans as Idaho’s liaison to the National Climate Program Office.