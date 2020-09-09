Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 9, 2000
Voters could be asked to help finance a new Nez Perce County jail as soon as next spring if a bond is one of the fund mechanisms chosen, says Commission Chairman J.R. Van Tassel.
The Lewiston Roundup is ranked No. 32 out of 800 rodeos in the United States this year sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Zoop Dove told a packed house at Friday’s Good Morning, Lewiston at the Red Lion Hotel.
Sept. 9, 1980
COLFAX — Construction of a 6,800-foot railroad spur at the Port of Wilma on the Snake River across from Clarkston will begin by Sept. 18 and be completed by the end of the year, according to Whitman County Port Manager Bob Clegg.
Ken Schrom, former University of Idaho baseball and football player and Grangeville High School athlete, picked up the first major league win of his professional baseball career Sunday.
