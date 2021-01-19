Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 19, 2001
Weary of Clarkston’s reputation as a community of deadbeats and drug and alcohol abusers, a group of Clarkston High School students are taking aggressive action toward stopping the violence they say leads to destruction and despair. More than 180 of the 850 students at CHS belong to one of four nonviolence groups that have started within the past six months.
Jan. 19, 1981
The number of farms in Idaho rose slightly during 1980, while farm numbers have been declining nationally.
2001
AHSAHKA — The flows from Dworshak Dam were increased for several hours Thursday night to test new equipment that protects the turbine circuit breakers, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
1981
KENDRICK — Patrons of the Kendrick Joint School District which spans three counties — will be asked Tuesday to approve a revision of the district’s five zones.