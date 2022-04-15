Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 15, 2002
PULLMAN — Washington State had 11 hits and held a one-run lead after six innings, but it was not enough to fend-off Washington in an 11-7 loss Sunday at Husky Ballpark.
———
Three homes along the east side of the Orofino Creek near the old Arave Mill site were evacuated Sunday as water levels threatened to overflow the creek’s banks.
April 15, 1982
W.D. “Dee” Miller, general manager of Teleprompter Cable TV at Lewiston, was honored as boss of the year by the Hells Canyon Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association on Wednesday night.
———
Former University of Idaho football coach Jerry Davitch and Clarkston High football coach Norm Klug have both withdrawn their names from the finalists for the head coaching position at Spokane’s Mead High School.