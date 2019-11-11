Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 11, 1999
Sister Catherine Manderfeld and the Benedictine Sisters of the Monastery of St. Gertrude at Cottonwood have been named initial recipients of the new Esto Perpetua Award created by the Idaho Historical Society.
———
Mary Powell has been elected president of the Ladies Association at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Nov. 11, 1979
The Lewiston Bengals played possibly their finest defensive game of the season Saturday afternoon as they claimed a 10-7 win against Idaho Falls in an opening round game of the Idaho State A-1 playoffs at Bengal Field.
———
Dr. Eugene M. Baldeck, Lewiston eye specialist, is moving his offices this weekend from Sixth Avenue to a new clinic building on Vineyard Avenue.