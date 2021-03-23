Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 23, 2001
BOISE — Out of hundreds of elementary schools in Idaho, two in Lewiston have been ranked among the top 24 outstanding schools in the state. Camelot Elementary School and St. Stanislaus Tri-Parish School were among those listed at Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting as receiving merit recognition, Idaho’s highest accreditation honor.
———
MOSCOW — Megan Cummings of the University of Idaho soccer team made second-team honors Thursday in the Verizon Academic All-District VIII team for at-large fall and winter sports.
March 23, 1981
MOSCOW — The Pullman-Moscow “drunk bus” failed to live up to its dubious nickname on the shuttle’s maiden voyage Saturday night. Fewer than 50 people boarded the inter-town charter, leaving promoters of the idea wrestling with a sober disappointment.
———
CHENEY, Wash. — Ed Chissus, 63, plans to retire at the end of the current season after 25 years as baseball coach at Eastern Washington University, athletic director Ron Raver has announced.