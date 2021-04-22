Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 22, 2001
Students from St. Stanislaus Tri-Parish School in Lewiston captured several top prizes at the Idaho History Day Championships held recently in Boise.
Gina Quesenberry of Regence BlueShield of Idaho has been promoted to assistant vice president of professional and provider relations.
April 22, 1981
PULLMAN — Washington State University has halted the construction of a 70-foot microwave antenna on Kamiak Butte after Whitman County officials challenged the project for failing to comply with state environmental procedures.
In what will not go down as one of baseball’s more artistic games, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors rambled past Whitman College 17-8 Tuesday night at Harris Field.