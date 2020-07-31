Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 31, 2000
Niel T. Zimmerman starts as Lewis-Clark State College’s interim president Tuesday. But it’s clear the retired Eastern Washington University provost isn’t going to be just a caretaker as the Idaho Board of Education searches for a permanent president.
———
While local school districts are trying to push teachers’ salaries up bit by bit, Idaho still ranks 40th in the nation in average teachers’ pay, while Washington is ranked 19th.
July 31, 1980
Marge Stout, a business instructor at Lewis-Clark State College, has been given the “outstanding vocational teacher of the year award for Idaho.”
———
PULLMAN — Alumni of the Washington State University College of Pharmacy are mobilizing politically this summer because of widespread fear their alma mater is on the verge of extinction.