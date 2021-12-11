Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 11, 2001
About 27 percent of Potlatch Corp.’s 1,810 Lewiston employees will be temporarily off the job at some point during the Christmas holiday season.
The Nez Perce County Commission voted Monday to endorse a grant application to reconstruct the intersection of Snake River and Southway avenues.
Dec. 11, 1981
ASOTIN — The city of Asotin will revive its Santa Claus parade and Christmas tree ceremony Dec. 19 after a six-year lull, and this event is planned to be the biggest ever.
Lewiston pediatrician James E. Mahan was elected chief of staff and president of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center’s medical-dental staff Wednesday night at the hospital’s annual meeting and Christmas dinner.