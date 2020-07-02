Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 2, 2000
Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston has hired Kathleen Loughney, a registered nurse, as director of nursing services.
———
James Roberson, of Lewiston, recorded his first hole-in-one in nearly a year of playing golf at Clarkston’s Quail Ridge Golf Course last Sunday.
July 2, 1980
Lewiston area young people are flocking to Swallows Park south of Clarkston for Snake River water sports these warm days far more than Asotin County youths.
———
Its nearly time to celebrate the nation’s independence again, a festival that John Adams once suggested should include fire in the sky and thunder on the ground.