March 3, 2002
YAKIMA — Patience paid off Saturday night for Colfax High. The Bulldogs endured a long scoring drought in the second half and defeated King’s High of Seattle 42-32 at the SunDome for their first state girls’ basketball championship in school history.
March 3, 1982
A summer baseball season from April to July would cure many of the sport’s collegiate-level ills, Lewis-Clark State College coach Ed Cheff told the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
The $215 million public school appropriation approved by the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday may mean an increase in the Moscow School District’s 1982 levy, but Lewiston voters won’t be presented with a levy override — this year.
A group of people who made a last-ditch effort to save the Grangeville line of the Camas Prairie RailNet want to do an economic study on the entire RailNet system, according to Lorraine Roach, a Grangeville business owner who spearheaded the last campaign to save the line.