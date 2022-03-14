Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 14, 2002
MOSCOW — University of Idaho President Robert Hoover announced a massive campus reorganization Wednesday as part of his plan to keep the university afloat through a statewide budget tempest.
———
OROFINO — Sandi McFarland has been named administrator of the Nez Perce Nimiipuu National Historic Trail by the U.S. Forest Service.
March 14, 1982
One hundred years of hardship, sacrifice, work and service by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Gertrude's Priory at Cottonwood are being celebrated throughout 1982 with special services, devotions and an open invitation to the public to share in their accomplishment.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University has recieved a collection of RKO films from the family of the late broadcasting executive and station owner J. Elroy McCaw.