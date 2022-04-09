Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 9, 2002
After months of being the bearer of bad news, Lewis-Clark State College president Dene Thomas finally got to smile and deliver some good news. Thomas announced Monday the school will reinstate the men’s and women’s golf programs after an aggressive fundraising campaign by both members of the community and the team.
April 9, 1982
Sidney S. Scheibe, of Lewiston, has been chosen for a state award for outstanding volunteer service by Idaho Gov. John Evans.
———
James Grow of Lewiston was elected president of the Lewis-Clark State College student body in an election held Wednesday.