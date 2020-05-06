Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 6, 2000
Orchards Christian Church has dedicated its new church building at Warner Avenue. The church outgrew the building previously on that property and had been working on the new church since October 1999. The church was completed in March and services began being held there March 19.
May 6, 1980
COLFAX — The Washington State Jail Commission is still a month away from awarding any of its $106 million, but it has decided a new Whitman County Jail will cost $2.2 million.