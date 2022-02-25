Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 25, 2002
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Canon National Parks Science Scholars Program, coordinated here by University of Idaho Professor Gary Machlis, today announced a major expansion, thanks to a new $3 million gift from Canon USA.
MOSCOW — Nearly 25,000 people watched the four evening and three afternoon concerts at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
Feb. 25, 1982
PULLMAN — Moscow’s Moose Lodge is considering moving into Whitman County, but has found its planning held up by one fact: No one seems to know whether mixed drinks can be sold in the county.
PULLMAN — Golden Patrick Ruel, the offensive coordinator for the Washington State University football team, has taken a similar position with Texas A&M under its new head coach, Jackie Sherrill.