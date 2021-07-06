Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 6, 2001
The Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion baseball team celebrated its first home game in a month by sweeping San Luis Obispo of California 8-7 and 12-2 at Lewiston’s Harris Field on Thursday night.
———
Against the wishes of the state of Idaho and the Nez Perce Tribe, Dworshak Dam will ramp up to full powerhouse capacity Saturday in the now-annual effort to cool the lower Snake River and help push threatened juvenile fall chinook to the ocean.
July 6, 1981
An Asotin County soil survey that began 14 months ago is nearly two-thirds finished. Some 135,000 acres in Clarkston, Cloverland and Peola areas remain to be surveyed.
———
PULLMAN — Recently developed varieties of wheat, barley, oats, peas and lentils will be featured at Washington State University’s Spillman Agronomy Field Day.