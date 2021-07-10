Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 10, 2001
Lewiston Police Chief Jack Baldwin will take his police car to the Lewiston Public Library and read a story during storytime this week.
———
Lewis-Clark State College named former University of Idaho athletic director Gary Hunter as interim director for the school’s athletic program. Dene Thomas made the announcement Monday, her first day in the president’s office at LCSC.
July 10, 1981
Lewiston Community Development Director Brian Chase on Thursday became the second city department head to resign in 10 days.
———
PULLMAN — The end of a “system of things” is near. That was the theme of the keynote address Thursday at the “Kingdom Loyalty” District Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses being held at the Performing Arts Coliseum on the Washington State University campus.