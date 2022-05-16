Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 17, 2002
MOSCOW — University of Idaho athletic director Mike Bohn took away the word interim, naming Arby Busey as the school's women's soccer coach on Thursday. Busey, 30, takes over for Larry Foster, who resigned six weeks ago.
———
Seven north central Idaho and three eastern Washington school districts will be able to begin on some long-awaited safety and accessibility projects after receiving portions of a $5.4 million federal grant to address school repair needs.
May 17, 1982
NEZPERCE — Paige Henderson, 16, was selected by judges Saturday night as Nezperce Junior Miss for 1983.
———
Some 112 Lewiston-Clarkston residents walked, jogged and skated their way over the levee system Sunday to raise $2,648 in pledges for Cropwalk, a project to raise money for local and international food programs.