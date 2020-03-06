Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 6, 2000
WEIPPE — What do a grandmother, the new secretary at Weippe Elementary School and a man selling Life magazines have in common? They all found ways a new technology center and computer tutors at the Clearwater County Free Library can enhance their lives.
———
PULLMAN — More than $11,000 has been granted to student activities at Pullman High School by the school’s Booster Club.
March 6, 1980
Lewiston and Clarkston high school students will travel to Moscow on Friday and Saturday to compete in the high school jazz festival at the University of Idaho.
———
TROY — A $1.3 million sewage treatment plant with an oxidation ditch as its primary feature offers the most pratical and economic solution to Troy’s sewage problems, city leaders have decided.