Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 13, 1999
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s basketball team swept past border rival Washington State University 68-45 with a blend of defense, execution and balance at Memorial Gym on Sunday afternoon.
———
University of Idaho plant breeder C.T. Liu, Lewis County extension agent Ken Hart and Genesee farmer Wayne Jensen recently were honored for their contributions to agriculture at the Idaho Grain Producers’ Association annual meeting.
Dec. 13, 1979
Clarkston High School students agreed Wednesday with Clarkston Mayor Howard Clovis that a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate a start on the new bridge across the Snake River between Lewiston and Clarkston would be a waste of money.
———
A group has been put together to try to purchase Gem State Airlines and get it back into operation in Idaho, the commuter airline’s ex-president and founder, Tom D. Soumas Jr., of Coeur d’Alene, said Wednesday.