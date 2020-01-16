Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 16, 2000
A University of Idaho administrator announced Saturday the institution plans to hire a special assistant to the president for diversity and human rights.
———
NEZPERCE — U.S. Bank has named Mary Ann Hess manager of its Nezperce branch.
Jan. 16, 1980
Lewiston and Clarkston could be the ultimate destination of a 500-passenger sternwheel boat that may begin touring the Columbia-Snake River Waterway in the near future, a group of the cities’ business and civic leaders were told Tuesday.
———
An ordinance intended to remove some of the barriers to establishment of mobile home parks and subdivisions passed its first hurdle Monday night at a Lewiston City Council hearing.