Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 7, 2001
Supporters of a new aquatic center for Asotin County are taking their proposal public in hopes of gaining supporters to ensure passage of a ballot measure this November.
———
ELK RIVER — More than 20 mini-hydroplanes will be racing around the Elk River Reservoir today.
July 7, 1981
ASOTIN — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will resume maintenance and operations of Swallows Park south of Clarkston soon.
———
The professional library staff in the Learning Resources Center at Lewis-Clark State College will gain one position this summer.