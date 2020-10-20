Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 20, 2000
MOSCOW — The board of directors of Gritman Medical Center has announced Jeffrey W. Martin as its new chief executive officer.
———
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has concluded planned dredging of the navigation channel in the lower Snake and Clearwater rivers is not likely to have a negative effect on listed salmon and steelhead species, water quality or recreational steelhead fishing.
Oct. 20, 1980
New computer terminals at the Asotin County and other eastern Washington extension service offices can help farmers analyze their cost and sales data and contribute to profitable operations, according to Asotin County Agent Randy Mills.
———
POMEROY — Pomeroy’s population grew by nearly 200 between mid-summer and October, according to reports by the U.S. Census Bureau, without any noticeable influx of residents of building boom.