Dec. 7, 1999
Twenty-three people from around the country have applied for the job of Lewiston fire chief, including one from Lewiston and one from Moscow.
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Women’s Resource Center has been selected to become a partner in the National Education for Women’s Leadership Development Network.
Dec. 7, 1979
Children carrying toys and handmade Christmas tree ornaments will parade through the western portion of downtown Lewiston on Saturday morning in the city’s first-ever Children’s Christmas Parade.