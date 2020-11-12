Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 12, 2000
RIGGINS — When Salmon River High School students decided last year to sidestep a potential discrimination lawsuit and change their school mascot and logo, they had no idea they would be making history. But the change from the depiction of an Indian “Savage” atop a horse to two white mascots — a warrior woman and man — is the first time in Idaho both boys and girls have been represented by high school mascots.
Nov. 12, 1980
The Lewiston School Board has dropped boxing as a physical education requirement at the junior high schools
Boaters believe about 200 feet of dock space is needed at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers on the Idaho side and the Army Corps of Engineers will be asked to provide it.