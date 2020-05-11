Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 11, 2000
The Lewiston Independent Education Foundation has awarded $27,000 in grants to Lewiston schools for projects ranging from technology upgrades to arts projects and educational tours.
MOSCOW — Those who can’t make it to Moscow for the University of Idaho graduation ceremonies can listen to the proceedings online. Relatives and others from around the globe can catch the Saturday celebration via their personal computer as long as they have an internet connection.
May 11, 1980
Brenda Prim, 21, of Lewiston, was crowned queen of the Lewiston Orchards Blossom Festival Saturday night at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.
Henry Silha, University of Idaho professor of mechanical engineering, is retiring at the close of the school year.