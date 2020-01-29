Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 29, 2000
Ambrose Aylworth, a 95-year-old Lewiston resident whose foresight 25 years ago transformed a roadside dump on Prospect Avenue into DeMolay Park, passed along the torch of volunteerism Friday to a group of Lewiston High School students.
Jan. 29, 1980
COLFAX — The Pine Ridge Trail at Kamiak Butte Park near Palouse has been designated as a part of the National Trails System, Secretary of the Interior Cecil D. Andrus has informed Whitman County officials.
———
Gene Mueller, a professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College, has been awarded a $4,676 grant to study the cultural and political history of Lewiston.