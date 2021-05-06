Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 6, 2001
LAPWAI — For the second year in a row, students from Lapwai High School’s Nez Perce language class visited two important cultural and historical sites connected with the Nez Perce War.
———
Advantage Advertising, a Lewiston advertising agency, picked up two Idaho Advertising Federation Silver Rockie awards and two citations of excellence at the annual creative awards ceremony held in Boise.
May 6, 1981
As a full tour of 78 passengers arrived at Lewiston on Tuesday on the 143-foot cruise ship, the Pacific Northwest Explorer, a company spokesman at Seattle said at least one cruise will be added to its fall schedule.
———
Numerous ducks and at least one seagull have been impaled by fishhooks or entangled in lines on the Snake River levee ponds, Dr. Clarence Binninger, a Lewiston veterinarian, said Tuesday.