Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 16, 2000
PULLMAN — The Pullman Fire Department is encouraging area residents to adopt a hydrant for the winter.
———
Clarkston is one step closer to a multimillion-dollar Lewis and Clark interpretative center that proponents say will bring more tourism dollars to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Dec. 16, 1980
The members of the Lewiston High School band and drill team were overdue for some good news. United Airlines officials informed the band that $7,800 in deposits made by band members for a charter flight to Washington, D.C., to play in the Inauguration Day parade will be refunded in full.
———
MOSCOW — A proposal for a Saturday night bus run between Moscow and Pullman was enthusiastically endorsed by the Moscow City Council on Monday.