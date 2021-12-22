Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 22, 2001
RICHLAND — The company that operates a national laboratory at the Hanford nuclear reservation earned a $7 million bonus for outstanding work in the past year, the U.S. Department of Energy said.
A fixed-route public bus service starts rolling Wednesday with routes throughout Lewiston and Clarkston. Valley Transit’s new service will stop at various points throughout the valley, Monday through Friday.
Dec. 22, 1981
The Lewiston City Council concurred Monday night with the suggestion that the new Snake River bridge be named Southway Bridge.
MOSCOW — The light switches were flipped in 50 vacant student rooms Saturday to recreate what has become a traditional Christmas decoration at the University of Idaho, the shape of a cross glowing through the windows of the 11-story Theophilus Tower.