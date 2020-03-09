Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 9, 2000
Clarkston High School kids will soon have a straightforward way of dealing with trouble brewing among their ranks. Kids having disputes with other kids will be brought into peer mediation, a program in which they talk to each other about problems instead of to adults.
March 9, 1980
LAPWAI — Indian dancers from tribes throughout the West and Canada will complete in the finals of the Nez Perce Indian War Dances today at the Pi-Nee-Waus Building at Lapwai.
The Culdesac Wolves, unranked and unnoticed most of the regular season, completed a sweep through tournament play Saturday night by winning the Idaho state boys’ basketball A-4 championship.