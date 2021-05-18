Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 18, 2001
The Lewiston Parks and Recreation Office is offering a ticket, transportation and dinner package for the Tim Conway, Don Knotts Show at the Spokane Opera House on May 24.
May 18, 1981
Volleyball, beer and stump speeches were featured Saturday night when between 75 and 80 Idaho Democrats gathered at the Three Rivers Resort at the juncture of the Lochsa and Selway rivers to roast the Republican elephant.
———
For the fourth consecutive year, delegates from the Republic of China will visit Boise as part of a Taiwanese Special Procurement Mission to purchase what could amount to more than $11 million worth of Pacific Northwest wheat.
2001———
MOSCOW — Charles R. Hatch is the University of Idaho’s new vice president for research and graduate studies after serving in that role on an interim basis since December 1999.