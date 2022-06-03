Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 3, 2002
WALLA WALLA — The Lewis-Clark Twins and Walla Walla combined for 40 hits in their American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday, but the Twins were able to sweep the two games. The Twins took the opener 9-7 and then won the second game 7-3.
———
Lewiston High School went with one of their own products in finding its next wrestling coach. The school has hired former LHS wrestler Dan Maurer as its new coach. Maurer, 30, will replace Jeff Karlin, who resigned earlier this spring.
June 3, 1982
MOSCOW — The Moscow School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to trim $60,000 from its previous $1.6 million override levy in hopes that district patrons will pass the measure at the polls next Tuesday.
———
Students will emit cries of liberation and teachers will breathe sighs of relief in 10 school districts in the Tribune circulation area today and Friday as classes are ended for the summer.