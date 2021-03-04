Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 4, 2001
Ever since it was conceived in 1993 as a way to raise academic achievement, the Washington Assessment of Student Learning has been under fire from teachers and parents who claim the test is too hard and unreliable.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho sprinter Angela Whyte continued her record-breaking indoor track season, setting another school record, this time in the 60-meter hurdles during the McDonald’s Last Chance Meet at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday.
March 4, 1981
The Lewiston City Council on Monday night chose to begin making improvements at the intersection of Thain Road, Airway Avenue and 12th Street by removing some hedges and trees that impair vision.
———
ASOTIN — Eugene Holand has resigned from the Asotin City Council to move to Pasco to teach mid-managament courses at Columbia Basin College.