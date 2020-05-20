Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 20, 2000
ASOTIN — Asotin County has a new chief financial officer. William E. Provost completed his first week on the job Friday.
———
Defending Idaho Cup champion Jake Wyatt, of Clarkston, is among a handful of area competitors who will be taking part in the 2000 International Jet Boat Marathon racing series, which begins today in Yuba City, Calif.
May 20, 1980
No one told Jim Poindexter when he took over as athletic director of Clarkston High School that one of his duties would be scheduling athletic events around volcanic ash fallout.
———
The ash fallout from fiery Mount St. Helens diminished Monday as concerns over adverse health effects grew.