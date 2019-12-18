Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 18, 1999
MOSCOW — Palouse surgeons and primary care doctors came closer Thursday to agreeing hospital consolidation is the only answer for Palouse health care.
BOISE — The University of Idaho Foundation’s directors on Friday approved the $1.9 million purchase of a 2.5-acre downtown parcel on which to consolidate the Moscow school’s area programs.
Dec. 18, 1979
Idaho is expected to fare better than Oregon and Washington this winter if low streamflows continue to threaten the Pacific Northwest’s electrical power base, according to the state Energy Office.
ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners and the Army Corps of Engineers on Monday approved a 50-year agreement of cost sharing for improvements to Swallows Park south of Clarkston.