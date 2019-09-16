Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 16, 1999
MOSCOW — Skateboarders are $5,800 closer to a skate park after a benefit dinner Tuesday.
———
LAPWAI — Robert Sobotta Sr., a member of Lapwai High’s first state-champion basketball team, in 1959, will be honored as part of the second annual Elders Appreciation Night at Lapwai’s home football game Friday night against Kamiah.
Sept. 16, 1979
SPALDING — Construction of a visitor’s center at the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding will be suspended for at least a week while the site is probed for more burial sites and the entrance road is relocated.
———
The only high school radio station in Idaho, Lewiston High School’s KLHS, will begin its broadcast year Monday.