Dec. 3, 2001
Mike Price can measure his longevity in the coaching business by the number of old friends with whom he crosses swords. It will happen again this month when Washington State plays Purdue in the Sun Bowl.
BOISE — Eric Odberg, a Genesee wheat grower, was elected president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association at the 45th annual convention.
Dec. 3, 1981
PULLMAN — Paul Buxton, the Washington State University record-holder in the hammer throw, has been named an assistant track and field coach at WSU.
The prospect for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild 5.5 miles of Clearwater County road to Freeman Creek Campground on Dworshak Reservoir “looked favorable” Wednesday.