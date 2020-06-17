Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 17, 2000
Larry Vincent, a former Idaho state legislator and Nez Perce County commissioner, was appointed to the Idaho Traffic Safety Commission by Dwight M. Bower of the Idaho Transportation Department. He replaces Jack Marshall, of Lewiston, who is retired from the Lewiston Police Department.
———
Two newcomers to golf course management in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley say they can do a better job than the present Bryden Canyon Golf Course operators without raising prices for at least the first year.
June 17, 1980
Chief Timothy State Park, a 30-acre island in the Lower Granite Dam pool 10 miles west of Clarkston at Silcott, was dedicated Sunday by members of the Washington state Parks Board and officials of the state parks and recreation commission.
———
PULLMAN — A federal award of $430,000 to the city of Pullman will allow construction to proceed next spring of a dike to protect the Campus Vista Trailer Court from flooding of the South Fork of the Palouse River.