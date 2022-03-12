Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 12, 2002
ASOTIN — County officials have selected a Wisconsin firm to design the Asotin County Family Aquatics Center. The county commissioners gave the parks and recreation advisory committee the go-ahead to open negotiations with Gremmer and Associates during their regular meeting Monday.
———
The number of riders waiting at Valley Transit bus stops climbed to 2,035 in February, a 22% jump from the first full month of service, executive director Tom LaPointe told the Lewiston City Council on Monday night.
March 12, 1982
Gusty winds blew up sand, snow and sleet in the Quad Cities area Thursday, and blew down power lines, telephone poles and the framing for the new Lewiston Roundup arena in Tammany.
———
The dedication of the new visitor center at the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding probably will be held early this summer, board members of the Spalding Museum Foundation were told Thursday at their annual meeting.