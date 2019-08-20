Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 20, 1999
DILLON, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team, set to begin its first season as a member of the Frontier Conference, was selected as the favorite to win the conference in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.
Aug. 20, 1979
The Lewis-Clark Neptunes ended the season with a convincing win in their own Banana Belt Swim Invitational at the Lewiston Orchards Pool Sunday.
———
Completion of the grain elevators at the Lewis-Clark Terminal is expected to help relieve future storage problems. Surplus grain is now heaped on the ground when present storage space is filled.