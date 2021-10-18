Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 18, 2001
ASOTIN — Asotin County's jail is going to get a mini-overhaul to increase the number of bunks for prisoners. The remodeling is intended to alleviate overcrowding encountered this year, according to county officials.
Traditional Class 1A volleyball powerhouse Troy, which was dethroned last year by Genesee, reclaimed the District II crown by beating the Bulldogs 15-13, 15-8 in Wednesday's title match at Warrior Gym in Lewiston.
Oct. 18, 1981
St. Joseph's Hospital recently received maximum accreditation by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals.
The long-awaited and much-delayed project to improve and widen Mill Road from 31st and Main streets to the Potlatch Corp. main gate has begun.