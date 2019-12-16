Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 16, 1999
Lewis-Clark State’s 2,000 By 2000 Avista NAIA World Series ticket sales campaign is just 30 short of its end-of-the-year goal.
MOSCOW — A spin-off business formed earlier this year by University of Idaho scientists has landed a $100,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
Dec. 16, 1979
Palouse area poet Joanne M. Riley has had her first book published. “Earth Tones,” a collection of 40 poems dealing largely with rural life, is in print from the Seattle University Press.
OROFINO — Frank Shubert was elected president of Clearwater County Senior Citizens Dec. 6. He succeeds Everett Walker, who held the post the past two years.