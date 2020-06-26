Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

June 26, 2000

Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit group that has built seven homes in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, is now recycling houses.

———

COEUR D’ALENE — State officials learned recently they will receive $5 million to help clean up chemicals left behind from clandestine methamphetamine labs.

June 26, 1980

PULLMAN — General Telephone Co. will remain neutral as attempts continue to eliminate long-distance charges on calls between Moscow and Pullman.

———

The Lewiston Roundup Association board Wednesday night appointed Bob McCall, of Lewiston, to head its recently established public relations committee.

