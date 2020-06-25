Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 25, 2000
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories won this year’s Entrepreneurial Spirit honor in the Agora Awards sponsored by the Spokane Chamber of Commerce.
CALDWELL, Idaho — Former state Sen. Gail Bray and attorney Peter Richardson were chosen on Saturday as Idaho’s new representatives to the Democratic National Committee.
June 25, 1980
Purple vetch plants are blooming profusely along the lower Clearwater River Valley and on the north Lewiston hillside, just as they did two years ago during a wet spring.
Dan Parker, a Lewis-Clark State College instructor who lives at Culdesac, was elected president of the Nez Perce County Free Library District board Tuesday to succeed Helen Riggers, of Gifford.