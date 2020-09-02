Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 2, 2000
New University of Idaho football coach Tom Cable is big on tradition. He remembers what it was like playing for Dennis Erickson and Keith Gilbertson, who helped turned the fortunes of Vandal football around.
———
Bright flashes of lightning followed by the booming and cracking sounds of thunder may have kept a few Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area residents awake in the wee hours Friday morning.
Sept. 2, 1980
A total of $5,555 was raised in donations and pledges to the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Fund Drive in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley over the Labor Day weekend.