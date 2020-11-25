Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 25, 2000
Burt Vanhorn, of Lewiston, reeled in the day’s biggest catch but nobody cracked the overall top four Friday in the Great Snake Lake Steelhead Derby.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Potato Heads took School of the Year for the second year in a row at the regional College and University Residence Halls Conference in Provo, Utah.
Nov. 25, 1980
By spring, Towne Square will have blossomed forth with new paint, glistening towers — one holding a clock visible for blocks around — and a completely refurbished four-level interior, its developers hope.
———
An Easter lily is blooming in the yard of Iona Cameron at Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Clarkston — just in time for Thanksgiving.